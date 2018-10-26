Former First Lady Theresa Kufour Turns 83

Former First lady, Mrs Theresa Kufour, wife of former president John Agyekum Kufuor turned 83 on October 25.

Celebrating her on such a memorable day, Ghana’s First lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo has wished Madam Theresa a very happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to our dear former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor. Wishing you God’s blessings today and always!,” Mrs Akufo-Addo said in a post on her Instagram.

Mrs Kufuor seems to be doing fine despite rumours from last year that she is going legally blind.

Reports suggest her eye condition accounts for her absence from public events of late.

See post below.



Mr and Mrs Kufuor

