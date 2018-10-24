Kofi Karikari releases “Meda W’ase”

Ghanaian gospel musician, Kofi Karikari has released a song titled ‘Meda W’ase.’

The song talks about God’s greatness and goodness and also focuses on thanksgiving to God for his loving kindness.

Released on October 24, 2018, ‘Meda W’ase’ is available on online music stores.

Kofi is a singer, songwriter and worship leader with a simple style.

He is a vessel used by the Lord Jesus Christ to create Holy Spirit charged atmospheres for both congregational and individual worship.

His passion is to help people embrace the ministry of the Holy Spirit and develop a personal relationship with Him.

He believes that once the person of the Holy Spirit is introduced in an atmosphere of worship, His Power and Presence alone is capable of doing more than anyone could ever think or imagine.

By the grace of God, he has received impacting songs including “We Bow Down And Worship Yahweh” and “Hallelujah” which are blessing the body of Christ worldwide.

He believes his calling is to keep receiving from heaven and giving to the world psalms, hymns and spiritual songs that will draw souls to God and empower them to be agents of change.

‘Meda W’ase’ falls within the model of hymns as it employs strings on the keyboard to convey its powerful message.

Click here to listen to ‘Meda W’ase’ by Kofi Karikari.