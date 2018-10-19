modernghana logo

Real Boss Movement label act, Sherry Boss drops his much-awaited single titled "Oteasefo Nyame"

In Oteasefo Nyame, Sherry Boss shares real life experience from friends he trusted and how they tried pulling him down.

He however gave his testimonies to God for letting him stand firm in times of difficulties.

Sherry Boss was in the news recently, for willing to offer 1 Million cedis to Shatta Wale if he could reach out to him before the Reign Album concert

The song "Oteasefo Nyame" was produced by Apya, with the visuals directed by Raw Links.

