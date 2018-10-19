modernghana logo

UTV's Afia Akyere Finds Love

UTV's Afia Akyere Finds Love

He makes things beautiful in His own time. And when that time came, Afia Akyere the beautiful and elegant newscaster with UTV had her name and status changed from single to married.

She walked down the aisle with her head lifted high, clutched in the arm by her sweetheart, the man of her dreams, Pastor Isaac Nana Asiedu.

It was a colourful wedding ceremony held at the Osu ICGC Restoration Temple and officiated by the head pastor Rev Ashford Tawiah Smith.

The wedding was sleek and simple just like the couple. Afia was resplendent in her gown and infectious with her smile. Pastor Asiedu was elegant in his suit but shy in his first dance.

The humble, quiet broadcaster, formerly with the Multimedia Group, and the Pastor had a good number of gospel stars attending, including Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong and Nicolas Omane Acheampong of Tabithakum fame.

The stars from UTV led by Nana Yaa Konadu were there in their numbers, to support another star who has seen it all in media industry.

And when it was time for the dance it was clear, dancing was neither a career option nor leisure for Pastor Asiedu. He tried.

