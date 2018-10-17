Ariana Grande & Peter Davidson Call Off Engagement 

Ariana Grande and Peter Davidson have split and also called off their engagement shortly after she lost her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

According to a source who spoke to People, Ariana Grande allegedly revealed that the relationship was “way too much too soon,” adding that the split is apparently “not shocking to anyone.”

Ariana Grande and Peter Davidson met in 2016, when she was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. However, the pair only started dating earlier this year, after both had ended their respective relationships.

Their relationship became a public affair at the end of May 2018, when the Saturday Night Live star was spotted backstage at the Billboard Music Awards. The singer also confirmed that she got engaged to Davidson at the start of June, by replying to her fans on Twitter who'd been congratulating her about the relationship rumors.

It was further gathered that Ariana Grande faced a lot of heartache when her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller passed away at the start of September 2018. Understandably, the singer has been taking some time out from her schedule since Miller's death.