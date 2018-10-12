DKB Blasts Celebs Who Support Sarkodie

Ghanaian comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, better known as DKB has lashed out at celebrities who publicly supported Sarkodie after his diss song.

According to him, he is very disappointed in celebrities who publicly endorsed Sarkodie after his diss song on Shatta Wale.

He further added that, celebrities taking sides in the ongoing beef between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale won’t help to calm down situations.

The clearly peeved comedian took to his social media platform to express his views on the issue.

“I have one advice for celebrities who participated in Sarkodie and Shatta Wale beef to intensify it, if your brothers are fighting in public you try to calm down situation instead off supporting one side.