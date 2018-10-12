Renowned International Evangelist To Be Honored At The 3G Awards 2018 In NY

Its getting hotter and hotter and shaking at the Big Apple in New York as many popular personalities are getting ready for glitz and glamour at the 3G Awards 2018 in NY.

3G Media proudly announces that renowned International Evangelist; Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has confirmed attending the annual 8th edition ceremony in New York as Honoree. He has been our radar for many years and finally will be a part of the annual event.

He is the founder/ President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach. He is an International Evangelist, a teacher of the Gospel and the author of many books, including Count your Blessings and Benefits of the Anointing.

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh is endowed with the Unique Anointing of the Holy Spirit and God is using him mightily to affect this generation.

he has ministered in many international conferences, universities in many nations of the world including the UK, USA, Israel, Eastern and Western Europe and many African and Asian Countries.

3G Media is a Ghanaian owned and operated online news and entertainment media house. Since 2009, the company has organized the annual event; 3G Awards dubbed; "A Night of Heroes" recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of the leading trailblazers of the greater Ghanaian and Global communities.

3G Media also invites every year; government officials, celebrities and businessmen/women to visit New York and network with their fellow American business colleagues. The key area is creating an opportunity linking the Ghanaian business community with US based. This is supported/Endorsed by the Ghana Permanent Mission of New York/,Ghana Consulate of New York, Ghana Chamber of Commerce USA, NCOGA(National Council of Ghanaian Association), New York Mayor's Office; Bronx Country Director; Famod Konneh and others.

3G Media produces this 8th edition to be held on Saturday, November 10th, 2018 starting 9pm.

The venue is the Grand American Ballroom, located on 899 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10459.

Sponsors include; Investigroup, MayJay Property Management, Prestige Tours and Travels, Anokye krom Restaurant, Malata African Market, NY and Nyamekye African Market, NJ, AB African Market & AB Africa Fabric Store, TADMI and Boogie Down Nima Productions.

Media houses supporting, Adomonline, Myjoyonline, Ghanaweb, Modernghana, TV3, Peacefmonline.com, Highlife Radio, Vitalghradio, BAK TV, Adinkraradio, Amansanradio, Keymama and Playback Magazine,

Past honorees of the 3G Awards Gala include; The Nation’s Prophet; Apostle Owusu Bempah, Hollywood Actor Abraham Attah; Former New York Senator, Hassel-Smith, Boxing Legend; Michael Spinks, Hon. Kennedy Ohene-Agyapong, MP, Tommy Smythe, ESPN’s Sports Presenter/Analyst; Boxing legend, Azuma Nelson; Soccer legends; Sunday, Osei, Kofi and Kuuku Dadzie, The Black Stars’ Coach; Dr. Akwasi Appiah, Captain, Asamoah Gyan; Koofori, KKD, Irene Logan, Counsellor Lutterodt, Prince David Osei, Shatta Wale and many others.