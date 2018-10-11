Akorfa, Adjetey Anang, Others To Storm Tamale For ‘Azali’

Some of the crème de la crème of the film industry are expected to be in Tamale on October 12 and 13 for the major premiere of the new award-winning Ghanaian film, 'Azali'.

The premiere ceremony will come off at the Radach Hotel in Tamale.

It will be preceded by the film’s cast embarking on a media tour in the area.

Among the cast expected to be in Tamale are Asana Alhasan, Akofa Edjeani, Adjetey Anang, Mohammed Halfiz, Ama K. Abebrese, Strika, among others.

'Azali' has been receiving good reviews for its interesting story lines and quality since the beginning of 2018.

It is also expected to also make some film festivals later this year and next year.

It is a film about 14-year-old Amina from northern Ghana, who is thrust into the slums of Accra by circumstances and must find a way to get back home. Amina has her life going well until her mother makes a decision that changes all that. Faced with a choice of perceived hopelessness, marrying Amina to a much older man or sending her off to work in Burkina Faso, she chooses the latter. But unknown to her, the man is part of a child smuggling syndicate.

Amina, together with the other victims, are rescued and sent to an orphanage for resettlement to their various homes, but by some cruel twist of fate, Amina follows some child veterans of the home to Accra in search of a better life. What happens at the end is what film enthusiasts will see for themselves on October 12 and 13 at the Radach Hotel in Tamale.

'Azali' is produced by Ananse Entertainment and directed by Kwabena Gyansah.