New Release: Baby Acheampong featuring Yaa Pono - Akosua Kumaa

This is another sensational love tune from your undisputed Ghanaian artiste Baby Acheampong and this time the song goes like Akosua Kumaa.

Akosua Kumaa is a life story love song that the singer emphatically directing to his love one Akosua. The which has great rapper like Yaa pono on it is with no doubt that ,it is a hit song that everyone will love to hear.

