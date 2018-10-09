See Electrifying performance From Adom FM's Nsromma Show

Adom TV is glittering with the stars whose talents and sense of fashion have set crowds and viewers on the edge.

Last Sunday, October 7, Adom TV hosted the opening show of the ever-inspiring kids talent show, Nsromma at the Providence Events Centre, Trade Fair, Accra.

Nsoromma is a singing competition aimed at grooming and nurturing the God-given talent of kids in the art of singing. After a thorough cut down of over a thousand potential talents, 30 contestants were selected to partake in the show.

Out of the 30 contestants, 10 contestants performed last Sunday to the admiration of their fans and viewers.

During the first event, the contestants were enthused to exhibit their talents. The first batch was very ready and well prepared to show off their dazzling performances.

The contestants imitated their role models and favourite artistes in the music industry.

They performed highlife genre songs from renowned musicians such as Akwaboah, Adina, Daddy Lumba, Pat Thomas and Joe Mettle.

The judges were impressed with the performances by the kids and encouraged them to do more to improve their craft.

The 30 contestants in the coming weeks will be reduced to 12. They will then battle for the topmost prize. Performances from that stage will be strictly live band.

The auditorium was full of exciting children, friends and families of the contestants who were there to support their favourites.

Gideon Nhyriba Osei, Patience Oye Memorial, Ofankor, Accra

Ashley Chuks, Akuamu DA Basic Model School, Swedru, Central Region

Catherine Boakye Ansah, Best Way Grammer Academy, Santa Maria, Accra

Zenobia Asiedu, Crystal Heights International School, Shikpontele, Accra

Shirley Okyere, Holy Alpha Academy, Lapaz, Accra



Priscalina Opponwaa, Hecta International School, Akim Oda

Emmanuella Sarpomaa Appianing, St Lwanga JHS, Santasi, Ksi

Evander Appiah Forson, Queen of Peace Academy, Takoradi

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr.



Amanzeba



Contestants, Judges and Presenter of Adom TV’s Nsromma show

L-R, Coach Nana Nkrumah, Akwaboah, Jackie Ankrah, Amanzeba Nat Brew