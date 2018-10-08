Revealed: Why KOD Nearly Slapped Afia Schwarz @ GMA UK 18

It looks like our Londoners don’t joke with issuing slaps. First Shatta Wale is reported to have almost ‘enjoyed’ a slap and now, it is Afia Schwarzenegger.

The 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK came off on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center) in the UK.

The beautiful event which saw over 15 artists rewarded for their hard work and contribution to the music industry was however nearly marred by an unfortunate incident which led to a short hold up of the event, our sources reveal.

Narrating events leading to the unfortunate incident where Afia Schwarzenegger was almost slapped, UK-based Ghanaian musician, Stanley Kodia otherwise known as KOD who was involved in the near brawl explained the television personality walked up to the front of the stage during his performance and pulled the ‘F**k You’ sign after he mentioned embattled gold dealership Menzgold and asked people to remain calm and have faith as he believed “Ghana shall prosper”.

This did not sit well the Afia Schwarzenegger (who has over the past few weeks ranted on social claiming her mother has over 4 Million Ghana Cedis locked up at Menzgold) therefore walking up to the artist to register her displeasure with the “F*ck You” sign.

The musician who could no longer hold his piece as this marked the second time such an abusive word had been thrown at him by the television presenter rushed in on her which.

This, we understand caused a scene which was later brought under control by organizers and people present.

Although Afia Schwarzenegger admits she shouted ‘F**k you’ at the artiste, she was not engaged in any brawl and would dare anyone to provide a video evidence of such an act.

She says the artist is only using her for hype and wouldn’t pay attention to him.