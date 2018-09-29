Okyeame Kwame Ft Kidi -Made In Ghana

*TwooLontwoo*

Bra Na yɛni asa

Fante foɔ yaay

Ghana my mother land ! Yaaay

Kidi

They say I smile too much

I'm way too hot

I'm too spirited

I'm cool tempered

They say my dance is silly o

My girls are hipsy o

I love my soccer

All my ladies tastes like sugar

CHORUS 2x

I'm made in Ghana

I'm Made in Ghana

I'm Made in Ghana

I'm Made in Ghana

You can take me London

I'm Made in Ghana

You can take me to Lagos

But I'm Made in Ghaaana

RAP

Flight n'abɛsi Kotoka

Borga yi niti dea ɔdeka

Yɛka sɛ boys ayɛ she na ɛnyɛ temperature

Na ɛyɛ bɔtɔ mu asɛm pocket pressure

Nanso still yɛ didi da

Ɛhyɛ woho a show love yi biribi ma

Bossu te aseɛ sɛ ɔmuna twi ne benz na hustlers a mma no fans a w'ayɛ yawa

Rastaman se one love

From Bole to Accra one soul

Yɛ nyinaa Cedi yi a one dough

Kelewele no pae a one bowl

Badderman dey e wan chop run go

But some few ones dey they wan show

Ghana be the gateway e no be the window

Yɛn nyinaa dɔ Ghana nso abrɔfo sɛm nti na yayra o

Ɛtɔ da a yɛma sika

Ɛho hia yɛn kyɛn nipa

Nso nananom dɔ wɔn ma nti ɛyɛ deɛn a yɛbɛ sesa

Yɛgu nsa yɛgu nsa Yɛdɔ yɛn ho yɛmisa

Oman Ghana ba de Rap aba enti bra Na yɛnto nsa nom

CHORUS 2x

I'm made in Ghana

I'm Made in Ghana

I'm Made in Ghana

I'm Made in Ghana

You can take me London

I'm Made in Ghana

You can take me to Lagos

But I'm Made in Ghaaana

Eii

Ooo

Rapdacta

You know wha I'm saying

Ghana is the place to be

Wo te aseɛ

Y3nkɔ

RAP

Banku over fried Rice Anytime

Fufuo over pizza anytime

Kente over Linen yɛnni size

Highlife over HipHop bɔ no twice

Yɛnhyia wɔ Kumasi nkɔhwɛ Ahensɛm

Easter yi Kwahu kɔhwɛ Ayesɛm

Anaa yɛnkɔ Paga nkɔhwɛ adɛnkyɛm

Taadi seaman bɛkyerɛ yɛn anwinsɛm

Asaase bokyoo Ma yɛn kookoo

Yɛbɛdi yadeɛ agyae export o

Agye sɛ wɔn mo tua o Ma yɛn big dough

Farmers mo yɛ guy see your respect for show

Ghana is about to rise beyond the light enti stay close

The press is free the people know their right enti case closed

Winneba Aboakyer

Cape Coast ne Fetu

Damba Tamale

Yɛde culture Na ɛbɛku wo

CHORUS 3x

I'm made in Ghana

I'm Made in Ghana

I'm Made in Ghana

I'm Made in Ghana

You can take me London

I'm Made in Ghana

You can take me to Lagos

But I'm Made in Ghaaana