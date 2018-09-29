Okyeame Kwame Ft Kidi -Made In Ghana

Bra Na yɛni asa Fante foɔ yaay Ghana my mother land ! Yaaay
3x ɛnyɛ wo dɛ
Kidi They say I smile too much I'm way too hot I'm too spirited I'm cool tempered They say my dance is silly o My girls are hipsy o I love my soccer All my ladies tastes like sugar
CHORUS 2x I'm made in Ghana I'm Made in Ghana I'm Made in Ghana I'm Made in Ghana You can take me London I'm Made in Ghana You can take me to Lagos But I'm Made in Ghaaana
RAP Flight n'abɛsi Kotoka Borga yi niti dea ɔdeka Yɛka sɛ boys ayɛ she na ɛnyɛ temperature Na ɛyɛ bɔtɔ mu asɛm pocket pressure Nanso still yɛ didi da Ɛhyɛ woho a show love yi biribi ma Bossu te aseɛ sɛ ɔmuna twi ne benz na hustlers a mma no fans a w'ayɛ yawa Rastaman se one love From Bole to Accra one soul Yɛ nyinaa Cedi yi a one dough Kelewele no pae a one bowl Badderman dey e wan chop run go But some few ones dey they wan show Ghana be the gateway e no be the window Yɛn nyinaa dɔ Ghana nso abrɔfo sɛm nti na yayra o Ɛtɔ da a yɛma sika Ɛho hia yɛn kyɛn nipa Nso nananom dɔ wɔn ma nti ɛyɛ deɛn a yɛbɛ sesa Yɛgu nsa yɛgu nsa Yɛdɔ yɛn ho yɛmisa Oman Ghana ba de Rap aba enti bra Na yɛnto nsa nom
CHORUS 2x I'm made in Ghana I'm Made in Ghana I'm Made in Ghana I'm Made in Ghana You can take me London I'm Made in Ghana You can take me to Lagos But I'm Made in Ghaaana
Eii Ooo Rapdacta You know wha I'm saying Ghana is the place to be Wo te aseɛ
Y3nkɔ
RAP Banku over fried Rice Anytime Fufuo over pizza anytime Kente over Linen yɛnni size Highlife over HipHop bɔ no twice Yɛnhyia wɔ Kumasi nkɔhwɛ Ahensɛm Easter yi Kwahu kɔhwɛ Ayesɛm Anaa yɛnkɔ Paga nkɔhwɛ adɛnkyɛm Taadi seaman bɛkyerɛ yɛn anwinsɛm Asaase bokyoo Ma yɛn kookoo Yɛbɛdi yadeɛ agyae export o Agye sɛ wɔn mo tua o Ma yɛn big dough Farmers mo yɛ guy see your respect for show Ghana is about to rise beyond the light enti stay close The press is free the people know their right enti case closed Winneba Aboakyer Cape Coast ne Fetu Damba Tamale Yɛde culture Na ɛbɛku wo
CHORUS 3x I'm made in Ghana I'm Made in Ghana I'm Made in Ghana I'm Made in Ghana You can take me London I'm Made in Ghana You can take me to Lagos But I'm Made in Ghaaana
Okyeame Kwame Ft Kidi -Made In Ghana
*TwooLontwoo*
Bra Na yɛni asa
Fante foɔ yaay
Ghana my mother land ! Yaaay
3x ɛnyɛ wo dɛ
Kidi
They say I smile too much
I'm way too hot
I'm too spirited
I'm cool tempered
They say my dance is silly o
My girls are hipsy o
I love my soccer
All my ladies tastes like sugar
CHORUS 2x
I'm made in Ghana
I'm Made in Ghana
I'm Made in Ghana
I'm Made in Ghana
You can take me London
I'm Made in Ghana
You can take me to Lagos
But I'm Made in Ghaaana
RAP
Flight n'abɛsi Kotoka
Borga yi niti dea ɔdeka
Yɛka sɛ boys ayɛ she na ɛnyɛ temperature
Na ɛyɛ bɔtɔ mu asɛm pocket pressure
Nanso still yɛ didi da
Ɛhyɛ woho a show love yi biribi ma
Bossu te aseɛ sɛ ɔmuna twi ne benz na hustlers a mma no fans a w'ayɛ yawa
Rastaman se one love
From Bole to Accra one soul
Yɛ nyinaa Cedi yi a one dough
Kelewele no pae a one bowl
Badderman dey e wan chop run go
But some few ones dey they wan show
Ghana be the gateway e no be the window
Yɛn nyinaa dɔ Ghana nso abrɔfo sɛm nti na yayra o
Ɛtɔ da a yɛma sika
Ɛho hia yɛn kyɛn nipa
Nso nananom dɔ wɔn ma nti ɛyɛ deɛn a yɛbɛ sesa
Yɛgu nsa yɛgu nsa Yɛdɔ yɛn ho yɛmisa
Oman Ghana ba de Rap aba enti bra Na yɛnto nsa nom
CHORUS 2x
I'm made in Ghana
I'm Made in Ghana
I'm Made in Ghana
I'm Made in Ghana
You can take me London
I'm Made in Ghana
You can take me to Lagos
But I'm Made in Ghaaana
Eii
Ooo
Rapdacta
You know wha I'm saying
Ghana is the place to be
Wo te aseɛ
Y3nkɔ
RAP
Banku over fried Rice Anytime
Fufuo over pizza anytime
Kente over Linen yɛnni size
Highlife over HipHop bɔ no twice
Yɛnhyia wɔ Kumasi nkɔhwɛ Ahensɛm
Easter yi Kwahu kɔhwɛ Ayesɛm
Anaa yɛnkɔ Paga nkɔhwɛ adɛnkyɛm
Taadi seaman bɛkyerɛ yɛn anwinsɛm
Asaase bokyoo Ma yɛn kookoo
Yɛbɛdi yadeɛ agyae export o
Agye sɛ wɔn mo tua o Ma yɛn big dough
Farmers mo yɛ guy see your respect for show
Ghana is about to rise beyond the light enti stay close
The press is free the people know their right enti case closed
Winneba Aboakyer
Cape Coast ne Fetu
Damba Tamale
Yɛde culture Na ɛbɛku wo
CHORUS 3x
I'm made in Ghana
I'm Made in Ghana
I'm Made in Ghana
I'm Made in Ghana
You can take me London
I'm Made in Ghana
You can take me to Lagos
But I'm Made in Ghaaana