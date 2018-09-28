Myra Stardoms - Girl Y3 Steady (Prod By Clerf Music and Mixed By Quophi Okyeame)

Emklan Music signed act and fast rising rapper Myra Stardoms is out with a new single tilted Girl Ye Steady.

Myra Stardoms dropped Hw3 couple of months ago which featured sensational singer Becca.The song got people wondering who she was and to prove those who doubted her rap prowess,this new hip hop banger says it all.

In this song Myra Stardom sends a message to the ladies out there to be very careful(Steady) in regards to the gimmicks guys play. Her fanti / English flow will get you head bumping and feet stomping.

The single is taken from her upcoming album with the working title ENERGY

The song was produced by Kumasi based producer Clerf music and mix engineered by Quophi Okyeame.

Myra Stardoms – Girl Y3 Steady Download Here