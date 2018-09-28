Abeiku Santana and  Wendy Shay to host 2018 Miss Ghana grand finale slated for September 29

The grand finale of the 2018 Edition of Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant will take place at the Accra Marriott Hotel on Saturday, 29th September 2018 at exactly 7pm.

Radio Presenter, Abeiku Santana will be the MC for the Grand finale of the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant at the Accra Marriot Hotel.

There will be great performances from Wendy Shay, Gyedu Blay Ambolley and Steve Bedi.

The grand finale will witness a key competition among ten beauties with brains, character and commitment to serve our homeland Ghana.

The following are the Ten Finalists;

1. Juliet Afinaomi Mokpokpo Gonuh (Upper East Region)

2. Laila Issaka (Northern Region)

3. Nana Ama Benson (Central Region)

4. Anita Nana Yaa Addai (Ashanti Region)

5. Nana Yaa Owusu-Achempem (Eastern Region)

6. Elizabeth Mary Maclean (Western Region)

7. Peggy Ohene Aggekum Boateng (Brong-Ahafo Region)

8. Vera Seyram Selase (Volta Region)

9. Rhoda Naa Aku Shika Mingle (Greater Accra Region)

10. Veronica Safo Adu-Nti (Upper West Region)

The contestants are the representatives for the 10 Regions of Ghana.

Which one of them will clinch the most coveted title in Ghana?

The 2018 Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant is being sponsored by National Lottery Authority (NLA), Superlock Technologies Limited, IPMC, Accra Marriott Hotel, Electroland (Samsung), PIPPA'S Health Centre, Allure Centric, Magnum Force Security, Acqua Safari, Bell Acqua, ATL, Modasky, Hottees, Lister Hospital, Le Chateau Boutique, Central Hotel, Bosphorus, Bel Aqua, Aqua Safari Resort, Capitol Cafe & Restaurant, Cookers Delight, Bush Kanteen, Buka Restaurant, Jamrock Restaurant.

The media partners are GTV, Citi FM, Daily Guide, Spectator and Daily Graphic.

The theme for the 2018 Edition of the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant is "Evolution of Beauty".

The Miss Ghana 2018 is powered by Miss Ghana Foundation.

Source: Daniel Kaku