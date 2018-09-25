Ghana’s Movie Industry Can Do Better – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Nigerian actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, better known as Kanayo O Kanayo, has urged the managers of Ghana’s movie industry to learn from the mistakes of their Nigerian counterparts.

In an exclusive interview with Citi TV‘s Nana Adwoa Sarkodie, Kanayo O. Kanayo stated that despite an impressive array of movies released from Ghana in recent times, a lot more work needs to be done to ensure that the quality is appreciated globally.

“If there are mistakes we made in Nigeria, they don’t need to make those mistakes to be successful. By and large, the success rate has been very high. “I’m impressed by some quality of movies I’ve watched from Ghana, but we cannot stop at this level to say we have achieved. It’s a work in progress.”

The actor, who was in Ghana for the second Glo Mega Music event in Accra last weekend, commended Ghana’s film industry for the huge strides it has made in recent years.

He however added that it is important that Ghanaian filmmakers tell stories that the people can relate to in order for them to be more relevant to their target audiences.

“Many years ago, I came here and [late] Kwame Owusu was one of their best actors. Ghanaians were willing to learn how we did what we did in Nigeria.”

“Over the years, Ghanaians have done some good work but they need to look inwards and find out whether they are building an industry. They need to look inwards and find out whether they are creating stories that have social relevance.”