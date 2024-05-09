2024 election: A vote for Bawumia is a vote to continue Nana Addo’s legacy of ‘barefaced corruption, reckless borrowing’ – Apaak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has called on Ghanaians to vote against the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 General Election.

He holds the view that a vote for the Vice President will be a vote to continue President Akufo-Addo’s legacy.

Dr. Apaak in a post on X said President Akufo-Addo is leaving behind a legacy of barefaced corruption and reckless borrowing.

“A vote for DMB is a vote to protect and continue NADAA'S legacy of: misgovernance; mismanagement of the economy, barefaced corruption; reckless borrowing, galamsey, among others. Reject the dangerous mate anointed by the reckless driver. NADAA'S own recent statements suggest that DMB [mate] is not a man of his own and will continue taking orders from NADAA [driver],” Dr. Clement Apaak shared in his post.

The Builsa South MP wants the Ghanaian electorates to vote for National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the December 7 polls.

He insists that the former President with another chance to lead the country will destroy the awful legacy of President Akufo-Addo and ensure accountability.

“Vote for JM to dismantle NADAA'S despicable legacy and to hold its architects to account. Vote for change and accountability,” Dr. Apaak said.