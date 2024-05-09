ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.05.2024 Headlines

Choose a son of Bono as your running mate or lose our support — Dormaahene to Bawumia

Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono Regional House of ChiefsOseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs
09.05.2024 LISTEN

The paramount chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono region has called on NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to select a son of the Bono Region as his running mate for the 2024 elections.

Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, made the appeal when Dr Bawumia paid a courtesy call on the chiefs in Sunyani during his campaign tour of the region.

The Dormaahene noted that while the region votes strongly for the NPP, selecting a running mate from outside Bono could negatively impact voter support.

"His excellency please I know very soon you will select your running mate. If you have selected too I haven’t heard...There are many people in most of the regions but if you are not careful and you focus on only some regions, they will vote for you but the rest of us will vote against you," he said.

He urged Dr Bawumia to "remember" Bono in his running mate selection, stressing that the region has a stake in who gets the vice presidential role.

"I will understand if it goes elsewhere but I will really thank you if it comes here," the paramount chief added.

The Dormaahene proposed some potential running mates from Bono including Martin Adjei Korsah, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and Mahama Afful.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, are the possible candidates in the soon-to-be-announced vice presidential selection as the party decides to choose from the Ashanti region.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Select your running mate from Bono region or lose our support – Dormaahene tells Bawumia Select your running mate from Bono region or lose our support – Dormaahene tells...

3 minutes ago

Bawumias 100 mineral ownership promise mere political rhetoric – Alan Kyerematen Bawumia’s 100% mineral ownership promise mere political rhetoric – Alan Kyeremat...

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourn celebrity alcohol endorsement case indefinitely Supreme Court adjourn celebrity alcohol endorsement case indefinitely

2 hours ago

Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs Choose a son of Bono as your running mate or lose our support — Dormaahene to B...

2 hours ago

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah is worthy to be your running mate; consider him – Dormaahene to Bawumia Ignatius Baffour-Awuah is worthy to be your running mate; consider him – Dormaah...

2 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the NDCleft and Rev. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, Chairperson of the National Peace Council ‘We didn't betray NDC in 2020 elections’ — National Peace Council reacts to Asie...

2 hours ago

Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak 2024 election: A vote for Bawumia is a vote to continue Nana Addo’s legacy of ‘b...

2 hours ago

Be careful during rainy days; dont go near any sagging, fallen electrical conductor – ECG cautions public Be careful during rainy days; don’t go near any sagging, fallen electrical condu...

2 hours ago

Don't go near sagging or fallen electrical conductors during rainstorms; it could be fatal — ECG advises Don't go near sagging or fallen electrical conductors during rainstorms; it coul...

2 hours ago

Former GBA President, Sam Okudzeto Ghanaians are not honest people – Sam Okudzeto

Just in....
body-container-line