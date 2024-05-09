Choose a son of Bono as your running mate or lose our support — Dormaahene to Bawumia

Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs

The paramount chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono region has called on NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to select a son of the Bono Region as his running mate for the 2024 elections.

Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, made the appeal when Dr Bawumia paid a courtesy call on the chiefs in Sunyani during his campaign tour of the region.

The Dormaahene noted that while the region votes strongly for the NPP, selecting a running mate from outside Bono could negatively impact voter support.

"His excellency please I know very soon you will select your running mate. If you have selected too I haven’t heard...There are many people in most of the regions but if you are not careful and you focus on only some regions, they will vote for you but the rest of us will vote against you," he said.

He urged Dr Bawumia to "remember" Bono in his running mate selection, stressing that the region has a stake in who gets the vice presidential role.

"I will understand if it goes elsewhere but I will really thank you if it comes here," the paramount chief added.

The Dormaahene proposed some potential running mates from Bono including Martin Adjei Korsah, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and Mahama Afful.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, are the possible candidates in the soon-to-be-announced vice presidential selection as the party decides to choose from the Ashanti region.