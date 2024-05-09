ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.05.2024 Social News

Supreme Court adjourn celebrity alcohol endorsement case indefinitely

Supreme Court adjourn celebrity alcohol endorsement case indefinitely
09.05.2024 LISTEN

The Supreme Court has adjourned its decision for the third time on a landmark case challenging the Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) ban on celebrity endorsement of alcoholic beverages.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in 2015 implemented a directive that placed a ban on celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages.

The FDA’s directive aimed to shield minors from being influenced by celebrities into drinking alcohol.

In 2022 Mark Darlington Osae, who is the Manager of Hiplife artistes -Reggie 'N' Bollie and Skrewfaze, filed a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the FDA's directive.

The Plaintiff in the case is seeking an order from the apex court to rule that the FDA's directive is unconstitutional as it violates the right to non-discrimination as guaranteed by Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution.

The judgement was originally scheduled for May 8, following a previous delay on April 10, 2024.

But in a social media post sighted by GhanaWeekend, Mark Darlington Osae, announced that the Supreme Court has adjourned the case indefinitely.

“Supreme Court Update: Unfortunately, the case against the FDA has been adjourned yet again! No new date given yet,” The plaintiff stated

Check the post below

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Select your running mate from Bono region or lose our support – Dormaahene tells Bawumia Select your running mate from Bono region or lose our support – Dormaahene tells...

1 hour ago

Bawumias 100 mineral ownership promise mere political rhetoric – Alan Kyerematen Bawumia’s 100% mineral ownership promise mere political rhetoric – Alan Kyeremat...

1 hour ago

Supreme Court adjourn celebrity alcohol endorsement case indefinitely Supreme Court adjourn celebrity alcohol endorsement case indefinitely

3 hours ago

Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs Choose a son of Bono as your running mate or lose our support — Dormaahene to B...

3 hours ago

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah is worthy to be your running mate; consider him – Dormaahene to Bawumia Ignatius Baffour-Awuah is worthy to be your running mate; consider him – Dormaah...

3 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the NDCleft and Rev. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, Chairperson of the National Peace Council ‘We didn't betray NDC in 2020 elections’ — National Peace Council reacts to Asie...

3 hours ago

Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak 2024 election: A vote for Bawumia is a vote to continue Nana Addo’s legacy of ‘b...

3 hours ago

Be careful during rainy days; dont go near any sagging, fallen electrical conductor – ECG cautions public Be careful during rainy days; don’t go near any sagging, fallen electrical condu...

3 hours ago

Don't go near sagging or fallen electrical conductors during rainstorms; it could be fatal — ECG advises Don't go near sagging or fallen electrical conductors during rainstorms; it coul...

3 hours ago

Former GBA President, Sam Okudzeto Ghanaians are not honest people – Sam Okudzeto

Just in....
body-container-line