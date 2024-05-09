Supreme Court adjourn celebrity alcohol endorsement case indefinitely

09.05.2024 LISTEN

The Supreme Court has adjourned its decision for the third time on a landmark case challenging the Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) ban on celebrity endorsement of alcoholic beverages.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in 2015 implemented a directive that placed a ban on celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages.

The FDA’s directive aimed to shield minors from being influenced by celebrities into drinking alcohol.

In 2022 Mark Darlington Osae, who is the Manager of Hiplife artistes -Reggie 'N' Bollie and Skrewfaze, filed a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the FDA's directive.

The Plaintiff in the case is seeking an order from the apex court to rule that the FDA's directive is unconstitutional as it violates the right to non-discrimination as guaranteed by Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution.

The judgement was originally scheduled for May 8, following a previous delay on April 10, 2024.

But in a social media post sighted by GhanaWeekend, Mark Darlington Osae, announced that the Supreme Court has adjourned the case indefinitely.

“Supreme Court Update: Unfortunately, the case against the FDA has been adjourned yet again! No new date given yet,” The plaintiff stated

Check the post below

-citinewsroom