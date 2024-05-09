ModernGhana logo
Select your running mate from Bono region or lose our support – Dormaahene tells Bawumia

Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs and the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, has urged the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to consider a running mate from the Bono Region or the Bono East Region.

He indicated that the region may not support him if he prioritises other regions in his decision-making.

This plea was made during a courtesy visit by Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani, as part of his regional tour.

“His excellency please I know very soon you will select your running mate. If you have selected too I haven’t heard…There are many people in most of the regions but if you are not careful and you focus on only some regions, they will vote for you but the rest of us will vote against you.

“His excellency the thing I will appeal is for Bono region to be remembered…I have seen you have come here with sons of the region,” he expressed.

He suggested some potential running mates from the region, including Martin Adjei Korsah, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and Mahama Afful who should be considered by Dr Bawumia.

“…We in Bono region and to that extent Bono East have an interest in who you select as running mate…I will understand if it goes elsewhere but I will really thank you if it comes here,” he concluded.

-citinewsroom

