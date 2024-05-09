"Sarkodie hasn't seen growth in his career because he collaborated with Bob Marley" — Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, a controversial figure in the Ghanaian media and music industry, has shared his perspective on why Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie hasn't experienced much growth in his career despite his efforts over the past few years.

Speaking on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty in an exclusive interview, Blakk Rasta criticized Sarkodie's decision to be featured on a remix of Bob Marley's "Stir It Up" song, originally a love letter to Marley's wife.

Blakk Rasta argued that Sarkodie's involvement makes him a mediator between Marley and his wife, suggesting that rejecting the collaboration would have garnered Sarkodie more attention and respect.

He expressed that declining the opportunity could have elevated Sarkodie's reputation akin to John the Baptist's declaration about Jesus.

In his words, he said, "Imagine Sarkodie had said no to this collaboration and it had come out that Sarkodie was supposed to be in a Bob Marley Song and Sarkodie said no he is not worthy of even lacing the shoes of this man like John The Baptist said about Jesus, his name would have been all over the place".