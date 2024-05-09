ModernGhana logo
"I'm an introvert and not forcing anyone to like my style" — Safo Newman reply critics

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Safo Newman has finally addressed his critics after weeks of trending on social media for less favourable reasons.

Criticism regarding his public appearances, speech, and behaviour among other concerns has been circulating on various social media platforms, notably X, formerly Twitter.

During an interview with Code Micky on Code Micky TV, Safo Newman dismissed all suggestions and concerns raised by Ghanaians.

When asked by the host, Code Micky, about comments suggesting he should become a songwriter instead of a singer, Safo Newman responded confidently

He stated, "Yes, I have seen numerous comments. Everyone has their dream. And when I was having mine, you were not there. I have been doing this for years, so my path is to sing. I did not ask anyone to appreciate what I do. If you are coming to me, it means you love my style, not everyone can be like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie or Stonebwoy."

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

