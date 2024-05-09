ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah is worthy to be your running mate; consider him – Dormaahene to Bawumia

Headlines Ignatius Baffour-Awuah is worthy to be your running mate; consider him – Dormaahene to Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, Nana Agyemang Badu I has admonished Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to consider the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah as his running mate.

Speaking after the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) called on him and the Chiefs in the Bono Region, the Dormaahene argued that Ignatius Baffour Awuah is worthy of the running mate role.

He said if the NPP flagbearer chooses his running mate from the Bono Region, it will boost his chances of becoming president at the end of the 2024 General Election.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has this month kicked off a nationwide tour to listen to the views and challenges of Ghanaians.

He is expected to name his running mate for the December 7 polls before the end of this month.

Many are anticipating that the running mate will be selected from the Ashanti Region.

Reports suggest that Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh is top of the list of potential running mates to be selected by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NPP flagbearer is said to be making final consultation and will soon settle on his running mate to partner him in his quest to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Select your running mate from Bono region or lose our support – Dormaahene tells Bawumia Select your running mate from Bono region or lose our support – Dormaahene tells...

3 minutes ago

Bawumias 100 mineral ownership promise mere political rhetoric – Alan Kyerematen Bawumia’s 100% mineral ownership promise mere political rhetoric – Alan Kyeremat...

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourn celebrity alcohol endorsement case indefinitely Supreme Court adjourn celebrity alcohol endorsement case indefinitely

2 hours ago

Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs Choose a son of Bono as your running mate or lose our support — Dormaahene to B...

2 hours ago

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah is worthy to be your running mate; consider him – Dormaahene to Bawumia Ignatius Baffour-Awuah is worthy to be your running mate; consider him – Dormaah...

2 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the NDCleft and Rev. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, Chairperson of the National Peace Council ‘We didn't betray NDC in 2020 elections’ — National Peace Council reacts to Asie...

2 hours ago

Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak 2024 election: A vote for Bawumia is a vote to continue Nana Addo’s legacy of ‘b...

2 hours ago

Be careful during rainy days; dont go near any sagging, fallen electrical conductor – ECG cautions public Be careful during rainy days; don’t go near any sagging, fallen electrical condu...

2 hours ago

Don't go near sagging or fallen electrical conductors during rainstorms; it could be fatal — ECG advises Don't go near sagging or fallen electrical conductors during rainstorms; it coul...

2 hours ago

Former GBA President, Sam Okudzeto Ghanaians are not honest people – Sam Okudzeto

Just in....
body-container-line