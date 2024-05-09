Ignatius Baffour-Awuah is worthy to be your running mate; consider him – Dormaahene to Bawumia

Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, Nana Agyemang Badu I has admonished Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to consider the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah as his running mate.

Speaking after the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) called on him and the Chiefs in the Bono Region, the Dormaahene argued that Ignatius Baffour Awuah is worthy of the running mate role.

He said if the NPP flagbearer chooses his running mate from the Bono Region, it will boost his chances of becoming president at the end of the 2024 General Election.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has this month kicked off a nationwide tour to listen to the views and challenges of Ghanaians.

He is expected to name his running mate for the December 7 polls before the end of this month.

Many are anticipating that the running mate will be selected from the Ashanti Region.

Reports suggest that Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh is top of the list of potential running mates to be selected by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NPP flagbearer is said to be making final consultation and will soon settle on his running mate to partner him in his quest to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.