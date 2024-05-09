ModernGhana logo
Sarkodie to release new single 'Brag' Friday midnight

BET-winning Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known by his stage name Sarkodie, has announced the release of a new single titled ‘Brag’ which will drop at midnight.

He revealed the single artwork on social media on May 9 with the caption "New music midnight #BRAG #TheChampionshipMixtape."

Sarkodie had previously announced that he will be releasing a new mixtape called 'The Championship Mixtape' exclusively for his fanbase, Sarknation, on May 24.

However, in a May 8 post, he stated it could be released earlier.

The mixtape decision, according to the Africa’s most-decorated rapper was made a few days ago as a treat for his loyal fans.

“Decided a few days ago to drop a mixtape for SarkNation! Everything will be happening in real time so we're in this together," he wrote.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the reigning Ghana Music Awards' Artist of the Decade.

His last full project was the 10-track album "Jamz" released in November 2021, followed by hit singles "Otan", "Don't Try Me", and "Been a Fool for You".

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

