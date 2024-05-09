ModernGhana logo
‘We didn't betray NDC in 2020 elections’ — National Peace Council reacts to Asiedu Nketiah’s allegations

The National Peace Council (NPC) has denied claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it betrayed the party in the 2020 elections.

In a statement dated May 9, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, Chairman of the NPC, refuted allegations made earlier this week by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairperson of the NDC.

Asiedu Nketia had accused the Peace Council of conspiring with the Electoral Commission to deny the NDC victory in the 2020 polls.

He claimed the NPC failed to organize a meeting between the NDC, NPP and EC to verify election results as they had requested, the reason the opposition party will never congratulate President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Refuting the accusations, the NPC said “For the avoidance of doubt, the meeting at the office of the former President, H.E John Mahama did not conclude with a decision or suggestion for the NPC to organize any meeting between the NDC, NPP, International Delegation and the Electoral Commission to check the pink sheets as has been purported in the news."

He explained that on the night of December 8, 2020, the NPC attempted to meet the NDC leadership after Asiedu Nketia called on them to intervene. However, they were attacked by a mob at the NDC office.

The following day, the NPC had a meeting with the NDC at former President John Mahama's office but it was disrupted by another mob.

“After some intervention by the leadership of the NDC, the mob left the room and continued with gun shots within the compound," the NPC said.

The Peace Council chairman insisted the council remains committed to facilitating conflict resolution in Ghana and called for support in its work.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

