Reggie Rockstone, Kwabena Kwabena, Stonebwoy, Others Cover AGOO Magazine

Music forms part of a people’s identity. For many, certain songs evoke nostalgic sentiments. The July issue of Agoo Magazine, pays homage to those who paved the way for the emergence of varied genres of Ghanaian music and chat to accomplished and budding artists who are at the forefront of this evolution —Reggie Rockstone; Kwabena Kwabena; Stonebwoy, and eclectic soundbird, Amaarae

It also features Steve Babaeko, who has built an enviable reputation in the Nigerian advertising and creative industry, as well as Alexander Amosu, about his mission to change the usual narrative on Africa from one of poverty to one of luxury.

Deceased former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah Arthur, is also remembered; his leadership and inspiring courage, as is South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, whose centenary anniversary is marked this month.

