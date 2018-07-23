Mojisouls Drops New Hit Single “You Are God”

Passionate worship leader, Mojisouls has released her highly anticipated debut single, "You Are God."

Speaking about the song, Mojisouls who is also an ordained Pastor said: "The song was written to appreciate the supremacy and creative power of God.

"To think of the fact that God created the whole world and still made us in His image should make us ascribe ALL GREATNESS TO HIM."

"You Are God" was produced by Sunny Pee.

Download and be blessed by the song.

DOWNLOAD

Download link: http://bit.ly/YouAreGodByMojisouls