Jude Lomotey Shares Secret Of 20 Years Marriage

Gospel artiste Jude Lomotey has revealed love sustained her 20 years marriage.

Jude known for her ‘moko moko be’ hit song got married at 26 some 20 years ago.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Gee Spot with MzGee, Mrs Lomotey opined only love can sustain a marriage, she disclosed money, sex and security are accompaniments.

“Marriage is honourable, you are honoured when you are married. All said and done, love should reign. [Money, sex etc] are complements. They complement the marriage but I think love supersedes all if I marry you for money and the money is no more what do I do”

She mentioned submissiveness as one of the major reasons marriages of many female gospel musicians might have collapsed.

“It still comes to submissiveness because sometimes when we become stars, we assume that we are all over the place so whatever the man says doesn’t matter….it will not work because the bible asks us to be submissive so the men can love us”.

Story by Gloria Akpene Nyarku | [email protected]