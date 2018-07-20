Watch Obinim ‘Transform’ From Messiah To Dancer

It’s incredible how founder and leader of International God’s Way Church (IGWC) Bishop Daniel Obinim constantly make headlines for one reason or another.

Yes, he has done it again; this time in an unimaginably hilarious manner as he leads his teeming congregants in a choreography at church.

In a latest video which has gone viral, the self-acclaimed angel of God is seen dancing to no other song than Captain Planet’s newest hip-life song “Obinim Sticker” as he urges his members to “show their sticker” while dancing.

One would have thought a pastor would refrain from secular music but, he rather endorsed the song and asked his congregants not to fight any song which seeks to promote him.

“ …I heard that some secular musician has made a song with it [Obinim stickers]. I listened to the song and realised it is a good one and can be sang at church; therefore if anyone should attack such a musician who is praising me in his song, he should first check his cognitive capacity,” Obinim said.