Former Beauty Queen Now Rev. Pastor

Former Miss Universe Ghana contestant, Mrs. Pearl Amoah after 25 years of being one of the top models is now a reverend pastor.

Mrs. Amoah who was crowned 1996 Queen of Miss Ghana Universe is now into full-time ministry.

As reported by Ghpage, photos of Pearl in a pastor’s suit has been posted online and it’s already generating lots of conversations online.

Pearl, prior to winning Miss Ghana Universe in 1996 was adjudged Miss Northern Region 1994 and later Miss Ghana International in 2015.