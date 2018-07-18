Broke Guys Should Not Come Close To Me – Actress

From all indications, almost all the actresses in the country want a man who is rich before saying yes to them. Many moviemakers have mentioned the type of guy they want and money has always been in the qualities.

Actress Baby Blanche is out with one thing she will not downplay when choosing a man to be her life partner. Speaking on MzGee’s Gee Spot entertainment program on Joy Prime, the actress cum movie producer made it point blank that she will never and ever marry a broke guy.

To her, like and love play a very vital role in saying yes to a man but she will not accept a broke guy just because she likes and loves him. The ‘Trophy’ and ‘Hot Fork’ actress also said love in recent times does not pay bills at home and also provide a good standard of living in the society so the man should have a sumptuous amount sitting her bank account breathing.

Baby Blanche further explained that “it is the responsibility of the man to take care of her woman so there is nothing wrong if a man is spoon feeding his woman or spending his fortune on a woman so far as the wife is also doing her part as the bible says. The world is changing and everything is all about money so I’ll never marry any broke man.”