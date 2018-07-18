Pope Skinny Part Ways With Shatta Movement

Ghanaian rapper Pope Skinny has reportedly severe ties with popularly music group Shatta Movement.

The group is affiliated to top musician Charles Nii Armah otherwise known as Shatta Wale.

The rapper has over the years appeared in a number of music videos with Shatta Wale due to his association with Shatta Movement but he says not any more.

Industry watchers are making remarks suggesting that all the years he served under Shatta Wale was a period he was using to resurrect his relatively dead career.

They even said that it was a ploy to gain so much recognition that will make him rub shoulders with the “Freedom” hitmaker but things didn’t really work out over the years as planned.

After the fallout, he has embarked on a rigorous campaign to raise his own brand to a higher level but the big question fans are asking is – will he succeed?