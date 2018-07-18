“I Never Said Shatta Wale Would Disappear Like Castro” – Obinim

Controversial Ghanaian pastor, Daniel Obinim, has rejected rumours that he prophesied that Shatta Wale would disappear like Castro.

According to him, he is not like other men of God who sit on TV or radio to give doom prophesy about any person.

He further added that, the Freedom hitmaker is a good friend of his and sees no need to publicly prophesy about him when he has the means to contact him.

In a phone-in segment on his own OBTV, he explained that technology has made things very easy for people to spread lies.