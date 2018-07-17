I Sold Condoms, Sex Toys To Survive - Nana Boroo Reveals Hard Life to Fame

Ghanaian singer, Nana Osei Bonsu popularly known as Nana Boroo has revealed he sold condoms, lubricants and other sex toys to survive.

“I used to sell stuff. I was selling vibrators, condoms, lubricants, surgical cloths… Very unique yet colourful condoms” he told Doreen Andoh on Joy FM’s “Cosmopolitan Mix” show on Tuesday.

According to him, he never dreamt of being famous until fate connected him and singer, SK Blinks to collaborate on the “Aha Ye De” song.

Nana Boroo indicated that, when the song became a hit, he used the revenue generated to travel abroad to broaden his scope in the music industry.

“My song took me to places, meeting people and seeing money I never thought I would see”.

Nana Boroo, however, explained that, his long absence from the music scene is due to the ambassadorial roles and other business ventures he is managing.

“I don’t like working under pressure. I don’t even follow the trend. I wanna take time before I put my song out so I look different. I wasn’t so focused on music until last year. I won’t say my art career is over. I take time to research. I love art every day…”

Nana Boroo is currently promoting his “Broken Heart” song featuring rapper Sarkodie and has also urged his fans to expect his new album this year.