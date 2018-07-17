Ghana’s Twi Language Exciting- Ice Prince

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Zamani, widely known as Ice Prince has expressed his love to learn famous Ghanaian Twi language.

The Nigerian hip-pop star after featuring in Kuami Eugene’s latest hit song “Wish Me Well” has grown fond for the Twi language.

The “Oleku” music fame took to his Twitter handle to express his joy after featuring in a Twi rapper.

He tweeted about his new found love for Twi in a conversation with Eugene, prompting the Ghanaian to reply thus: