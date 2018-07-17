modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Celebrity

Ghana’s Twi Language Exciting- Ice Prince

Modernghana
Ghana’s Twi Language Exciting- Ice Prince

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Zamani, widely known as Ice Prince has expressed his love to learn famous Ghanaian Twi language.

The Nigerian hip-pop star after featuring in Kuami Eugene’s latest hit song “Wish Me Well” has grown fond for the Twi language.

The “Oleku” music fame took to his Twitter handle to express his joy after featuring in a Twi rapper.

He tweeted about his new found love for Twi in a conversation with Eugene, prompting the Ghanaian to reply thus:

quot-img-1The Lord hates a false witness who speaks lies

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line