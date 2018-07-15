modernghana logo

A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
New Release: Nexa--Go Down

Base Baba
New Release: Nexa--Go Down

Jamika Entertainment Presents Nexa.
Nexa has been a consistent act and needs no introduction in the Nigerian music industry.

He is synonymous with dishing out good music and has always delivered to the delight of his fans.

His new song titled, “Go Down” is a sweet and melodious song with a very catchy vibe. It's a song for all, whether you're in love or not or planning to fall in love.

The song was produced by KI.
