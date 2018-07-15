Photos And Videos From Bibi Bright’s Marriage Ceremony

Zylofon Media Signee and actress Bibi Bight is finally off the market. The actress tied the knot to Akwesi Boateng at a private ceremony.

Sources close to odarteyghnews.com revealed that NPP gave the couple GHC5000. The amount was a thank you package from the NPP to Bibi Bright who contributed her efforts to the ensure the NPP government won the 2016 election.

Bibi Bright was not left alone to celebrate the ceremony as several celebrities including James Gardiner, Zynnell Zuh, Toosweet Annan, Salma Mumin, Sima Brew, Boesha Boduong, Princess Shyngle, Quin Rozy (Nana Appiah Mensah’s wife),Peter Richie, Harold Amenya and many others came to witness her hand in marriage.

Watch video below;



See the first pictures and videos from the ceremony below;

by http://www.odarteyghnews.com