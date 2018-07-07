Bikers Forum wins the 2nd Edition of WatsUp TV Celebrity Car Race

Bikers Forum Ghana, an aggregation of responsible Motorcycle Enthusiasts have for the second time taken the lead positions in the annual WatsUp TV Celebrity Car Race held recently at House Party Go-Kart in Weija, Accra.

Richard and Cash took the 1st and 3rd Positions whiles the host WatsUp TV led by CEO, ABD Traore took the second position.

The fun competition which has become a go-to event for celebrities in Ghana brought together Musicians, Comedians, TV Programs, Bloggers, Bikers and fans of WatsUp TV as they networked whiles having a great time racing together.

Some notable celebrities who participated in this edition include: DKB, Sista Afia, Shaker, Epixode, Nana Boroo, Kula Perry, Opanka, Ephraime, Luther, Danny Beatz and Maccasio.

Other personalities who also participated include: Entamoty Berima, isaac play africa, Pep Junia, Bossu Kule, Zion Felix,Davido Mawuli,Owen Gh , Gleen , Amazing Crizz, Nyavor Eugene GH Links , francis Isocial TV, Mario Garuba zeex TV , Stip TV7, Smile Baba, Richard The Base TV.

This year’s WatsUp TV Rush Hour was made possible through the support of SHOB GROUP, TWELLIUM INDUSTRIES, RUSH ENERGY, EXCEL OIL , MAX TV and TV7