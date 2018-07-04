Hanna Donkoh Urges Gospel Artistes To Win Lost Souls Through Their Songs

Gospel musician Hanna Donkoh has stated that gospel music must serve the purpose of drawing people to Christ otherwise it can be classified as mere 'noise making".

Hanna who is currently promoting her debut album “Boafo Ne Awurade” made this known in an interview with Joy Prime’s Ibrahim Ben Brako.

According to her, the gospel ministration is not about having the voice to sing but the spirit that backs the voice to perform miracles and heal the sick.

“ it not all about having the voice to sing but the spirit that backs the voice, if your album does not revive a listener or heal and transform anyone after listening then what you are doing noise making” she added.

The UK based professional nurse said, there should be an impartation felt by listeners of gospel music and when that is not experienced then the purpose of the music is lost.

She added that music is a strong tool for transformation and revival, adding that “when someone listens to music and they feel sad, depressed or feel like committing suicide, the song should be able to transform and renew the persons mind”

Hanna is in Ghana to promote her six-track debut album “Boafo Ne Awurade”