Nii-Tete Yartey Takes ‘Agoro’ Concert To The Next Level

Dance choreographer and teacher, Nii Tete Yartey, will be the one in the director's position for the National Theatre's 25th anniversary production dubbed 'Agoro'.

The three-day music, drama and dance performance forms which part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the National Theatre is slated to take place from tomorrow and end on Saturday, June 30.

According to Nii Tetteh Yartey, what makes Agoro different from earlier productions is the addition of new African orchestra music, adding that patrons will have a different experience from what they are used to.

Nii-Tete Yartey, who took over as the director of one of Ghana's most prestigious artistic institutions, the National Dance Company of Ghana (Ghana Dance Ensemble), is on the quest of making more waves in the artistic industry.

Born to one of Ghana's foremost dance choreographers, the late Professor Francis Nii-Yartey, Nii-Tete Yartey has done so many projects such as 'Diema', 'Aza', Panafest, 'Alkebulan's Awakening' and the 'Ghana @ 60 celebrations', where he drew from the many regional dances to beautifully express Ghana's historic and contemporary dance traditions.

According to Nii Yartey, the National Theatre's 25th anniversary celebration will bring back excerpts from 'Diema' and 'Aza' to be performed by the National Dance Company, National Symphony Orchestra, National Drama Company, among others.

It will also feature new works from Prof Paschal Younge and Prof Zelma Badu-Younge.

'Agoro' will mark the third collaboration of its kind organised by the National Theatre of Ghana, Ohio University and Azaguno Inc.