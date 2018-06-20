Brand Ambassadors For CUS Fashion Show Finally Unveiled

Maxi Model Agency has unveiled four Ghanaian celebrities as ambassadors for the maiden edition of the 'Change Ur Style' fashion show.

The ambassadors are Fiifi Coleman (actor), Vicky Zugah (actress), Kisa Gbekle (actress) and Abena Moet (radio personality, Okay FM).

The celebrities are expected to use their brands to market and promote the fashion show, which will officially be launched in September this year at a venue to be announced soon.

The fashion show is a unique platform that seeks to promote locally-manufactured fashion products like fabrics, designs and styles, as well as the fashion and beauty industry players.

It will serve as a catwalk and fashion exhibition that will highlight the established and emerging fashion designers in Ghana and beyond.

The fashion show, which is expected to attract a large number of stakeholders in the industry, will also serve as a platform to put Ghana on the world fashion map.

Designers from Ghana and other parts of the world billed to showcase their products at the event will be announced at the launch.

The ambassadors, who were extremely excited about the ambassadorial deal, expressed their excitement and commitment as they are keen and passionate about the event's objectives and concept.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of Maxi Model Agency, Michael Cofie, disclosed that the event will have an online store called CUS App and will be available on Google Play for android and App Store for IOS.

He, however, called on corporate bodies, organisations and individuals to come on board to support the initiative to promote the fashion industry in Ghana and Africa.