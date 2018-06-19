Zulu African Film Academy Awards (UK) Press Conference took place in Lagos, Nigeria

African Film Festival and Academy Awards also known as ZAFAA Global Awards is reloading this year and had its official Press conference in Lagos Nigeria on June 14th, 2018.

ZAFAA Global Awards from Diaspora’s perspective, dedicated to promoting African movies and entertainment industry makers to the outside world. It is the biggest African Film Festival ever that attracts crème de la crème of African International stars outside of Africa, to meet and socially meet-one-on-one, deliberate, network during and after the exhibition of Africa’s post-colonial culture.

Present at the well-attended press conference includes; CEO and founder; Mr Zam Anwuzia, Actors such as Mr Ibu, Sonny Mcdon, Fidelis Duker,Ghanaian reps and a host of others.

ZAFAA Award 2018 takes place on the 17th of November in London.

