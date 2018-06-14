Elegant actress, Yvonne Okoro, has denied rumours of ever dating former Black Stars defender John Paintsil. According to her, people had it all wrong John P...
Yvonne Okoro Shoots Down Affair With Paintsil
Elegant actress, Yvonne Okoro, has denied rumours of ever dating former Black Stars defender John Paintsil.
According to her, people had it all wrong John Paintsil was just a family friend who use to visit her father only on business purpose and nothing more.
Adding that, John Paintsil was just her business client who she met on a couple of times to discuss strictly business.
Speaking on Abeiku Santana’s Atuu show she said, “I never dated John Paintsil he was just a family friend who use to come to our house a lot to discuss business with my dad.
“You know I’m an actress and at the same time real estate developer so that’s how I met him, I sold a couple of houses to him, so we were not dating just business partners” she said
Watch video here: