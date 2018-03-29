US Rapper, Miss Money Soon To Arrive Ghana

Pittsburgh 2009 bragging rights award winner, and 2016 nominee for best female artist

Miss Money is not just your street rapper. She has engraved her name locally and globally. After travelling overseas working with big named artist Big Ali and record label Madison Music Miss Money is still bringing home plaques. Winning Akademia awards in Los Angeles and best song with MSI ( Music Scene Investigation). After releasing her Rasta Trap single titled OnThe Nephs Miss Money which have homage to her hood ( the hill district) Miss Money keeps gaining more recognition daily. Miss Money said “This one hit Home On the Nephs it’s!” " I started as a poet the best that ever wrote it" Lookout for her clothing line Rich Chickz and new music videos coming soon

