Kofi Adjorlolo Finds New ‘Young’ Lover?

Ghanaian veteran actor and producer, Kofi Adjorlolo, on Friday celebrated his 63rd birthday.

Colleagues in the industry who were in attendance included Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kalybos, Prince David -Osei and Kalsoume Senare.

The veteran actor attrated attention when he was captured in a video dancing and chit-chatting with a lady and grabbing her waist in excitement.

The lady's face was not identified but social media users claim the lady in question is Afia Schwarzenegger.

Around last year Adjorlolo was dating Victoria Lebene who is also an actress.

They were the best of lovers regardless of their age differentials even though they came under immense criticism by social media users and industry players most especially Counsellor Lutterodt.

They later broke up as Victoria said she had to choose between her family and Kofi Adjorlolo as the family was not in support of the relationship.

Well let's hope the unidentified lady is Kofi Ajorlolo's 'new catch'.