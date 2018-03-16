You Are A Fool- Shatta Wale ‘Attacks’ Bullet Over Rumours That He Is Demanding Payment For Ebony’s Concert

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King of Ghana, Shatta Wale is definitely not a happy man right now, following widely spread rumours that he is charging money to perform at Ebony’s Tribute Concert.

On Thursday, the news about Ebony’s Tribute Concert went viral.

The concert is being managed by the late singer’s management, RuffTown Records, which has Bullet as the manager.

Bullet also released a list of artistes including Samini, Sarkodie, Yaa Pono, Kofi Kinaata, Mz Vee, and host of others who are supposed to perform at the event.

But Bullet later posted on his Facebook page with claims that some musicians are demanding to be paid before they perform at the event.

Many people pointed accusing fingers at Shatta Wale, as the one who is suspected to charge for the performance.

But Shatta Wale has issued a strong statement in which he has warned Bullet to stop spreading the falsehood about him.

According to Shatta, he knows that Bullet is capable of spreading such rumours, and that makes him Bullet a fool.

Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, wrote: “How can I charge to go and perform at a funeral ..where is the happiness and enjoyment at the particular place and time ..Bullet if you are the one spreading rumors like this which I kno u can ....then u fool waaa this Friday..This is not the first time I am hearing this form your camp .. Zylofon is my pride if you kno like go burn the sea .. #champioooon #Zylofon #bossbaker #SM #Storm #SolashEnt #Asuoden #LBE

Z 4 #ZYLOFON #ZYLOFONMEDIA #ZYLOFONMUSIC #ZYLOFONSHATTAS .”

Meanwhile, information trickling in to Modern Ghana Entertainment has it that some of the musicians are charging because Bullet is also charging a gate fee of GHC10 from the public.

Yaa Pono has also claimed that he was not aware that his name was on the list.

