My Life Is In Danger – Bulldog Runs For Cover

Artiste manager and CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah, popularly known as Bulldog, says his life is in danger.

The man who now works at Zylofon Media alleged that one Chief Abiola had called him on phone and threatened to “kill him”.

It is suspected that the call might have had something to do with Bulldog's alleged altercation with Stonebwoy during a concert at Paloma on Saturday night. Confusion broke out and gunshots were fired at the Paloma Hotel where Stonebwoy and his crew were holding a concert.

Stonebwoy's team and some men from Zylofon Media, allegedly led by Bulldog, clashed at the hotel over a Mercedes Benz the dancehall artiste was using, a vehicle supposedly given to the artiste by Zylofon as part of a contract.

Reports indicated that the Zylofon team wanted to take custody of the car while Stonebwoy and his group resisted the attempt. There was a heated argument and emotions flared up leading to firing of gunshots. Stonebwoy’s younger brother got injured in the process.

Stonebwoy who agreed firing gunshots during the confrontation for self defense, blamed Bulldog for bringing the men to attack him and his crew. But Bulldog was however tight-lipped on why he led people to Paloma to forcefully take the car from Stonebwoy.

CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah called for truce between both camps while the issues are sorted out and an amicable solution found the issues are and allegedly sacked one Mr. Eric Amponsah who is transport manager at Zylofon for his involvement in the fracas.

Speaking on Zylofon FM on Monday, he explained that he doesn't feel safe and as result he has made an official police report about the threats on his life.

“I received a call and the guy said he would kill me. I later got to know he is called Chief Abiola. He said he will kill me. He said I am a foolish guy… He said he knows me and he has my passport details, then I remembered that there was a time I was travelling with Ara B and we got through the guy who does paper works for travelling… so I started thinking and I took my other number and realised it was the same guy. Then I called back and say ooh big man you and I don't have a problem …I didn't take the threat seriously until I met you (Samuel Baah host on Zylofon FM) and GhKweku and you guys said you received the same phone calls from the guy,” he said.

“He said he has dedicated all his life, resources and attention on me. So you see as I walk here I am in danger. I don't feel safe at all. This morning I had to look left and right…I am very scared for my life,” Bulldog added.

But on Monday Zylofon first signee, Kumi Guitar, released a 'diss song' targeted at Stonebwoy after he also spoke bitterly to Joyfm about Stonebwoy .

Bulldog said the time he was at the hotel he didn't witness a fight. He was not there when the gunshots were fired and when the alleged fight took place.

“If there was any fight or any physical moment that I witnessed then it was Cede, Stonebwoy manager who was breaking bottles and hitting the table with his hands and he started pushing me that I should leave the place or he would slap me. That was the only violence I saw. The rest I wasn't there,” he said as he wondered why impressions were created as though he was part of the fight.

But Bulldog refused to disclosed why he “led” Zylofon men to take Stonebwoy's car. He said he can't speak about it until they resolve the issue at hand.

The Saturday fracas however comes on the heels of reports that Stonebwoy was parting ways with Zylofon Media over contract issues.