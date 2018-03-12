Virginia Timothy Drops ‘Drum Rolls’

​Virginia Timothy, popularly known as Jazzgirl, is an amazing soul singer, phenomenal jazzist and multi-talented song writer.

She's also the founder of “For Coloured Girls Foundation”, a platform raised to reach out to every girl who has been abused physically, psychologically, verbally, sexually and otherwise.

She is passionate about serving humanity in every form possible. This passion is seen in her locality and greatly felt by her followers and she uses music as her tool.

‘Drum Rolls’ is her first official single and the song is a clarion-call to everyone all over the world to rise up and strive against all odds of life, rewrite their stories and know that there is a sound of victory awaiting them if they don't give up.