Bulldog Attacked Me--Stonebwoy Breaks Long Silence

The cloying happenings between BET award-winner,Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media has taken a different twist as Stonebwoy has confirmed that he has been attacked by Bulldog.

There had been reports that the celebrated Stonebwoy and his crew had allegedly been attacked at a hotel in Accra by Lawrence Nana Asiama aka Bulldog, who is the head of Artiste and Repertoire,at Zylofon Media.

In an exclusive audio obtained by Razzonline.com, Stonebwoy,is being heard narrating how he and his crew were attacked:

“One of the top-most young stars coming up..super talented and I just got off stage in Legon Limann Hall Superb performance like I always do…so we drove off to Champs for the next event…so we were chilling in the room like we are chilling…so I sent my little brother to bring me my cloth or something from my car…and he met the fracas..they hit him on the leaps…took my car keys and sparked the car if not for my bodyguards ..my security they would’ve driven the car away”, Stonebwoy noted

Stonebwoy sounding extremely disdained over the incident continued,”But guess what,we all know…we here we saw one Hansen Nana Asiamah brought people to attack us…as I speak my manager Blakk Cidi is dealing with the situation and I don’t know what how far it is”,

“One thing I want say is;In this country so many people are taken the laws into their own hands because I think certain people in authority give them their support and may be probably because they’re acquainted or familiar with some heads or some personnels who can probably call a shot a shot so they do what they want to do…how can you attack an innocent boy like me?