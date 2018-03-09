Top rising Tadi based singer Nate is again making waves with his latest music video, Way oh Way “music video shots in Copenhagen Denmark and directed by Mich...
Fast Rising Takoradi-based Artiste NATE Making Waves
Top rising Tadi based singer Nate is again making waves with his latest music video, Way oh Way “music video shots in Copenhagen Denmark and directed by Michael Blay of North Production
After releasing the audio of his much publicised collaboration "3y3 makoma " with the GMA youngest fanti song writer Kofi Kinaata,
He is now here with the certified video link to the much anticipated video " Enjoy .