Sami’s Media to shoot $200,000.00 Movie with over 100 cast (Video)

Ghanaian celebrated film maker and multiple award winning costumier Samira Yakubu is set to shoot over $200,000.00 movie with over 100 cast.

Speaking at a press conference at Tomreik hotel at East Legon the Chief Executive Officer of Sami’s Media said she shot her first movie in 2005 titled ‘Official Prostitute ‘ with the late Suzie Williams.

Talking about her new upcoming movie titled “Red Carpet”, she revealed to Attractivemustapha.com that it was scripted seven years by Pascal Amanfo, but taken her too long to shoot because it is a huge project and needs appropriate planning to execute it.

” I had this script 7 Years ago and I remember telling the script writer that I needed something that has not been told before and something that’s about movie makers and what they go through in real life”, she added .

When asked by press men how she intend to make her money back since the industry is now dead and producers are no longer making profit , she said that when she shot her first movie in 2005, the industry was in a bad state but she managed to pave through .

” In 2005 when I shot my first movie, the industry was not doing well and I remember many complained why I have to spend a lot to bring a good director from Nigeria and so on but because I knew what I was doing I made my profit before the movie came out ‘ she tokd Attractivemustapha.com.

The new movie is set to feature over 100 cast with top stars from Nigeria and Ghana .

Currently Sami’s Media is having a joint audition with Venus Films one of the leading production house at Tomreik Hotel at East legon which is being supervised by award winning african movie director Frank Rajah.



attractivemustapha.com